Fire displaces 30 residents of a Bucks County apartment building Wednesday

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in Bucks County early Wednesday morning.It happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Aspen Grove Apartments on the 100 block of Street Road in Warminster.Firefighters placed the fire under control in about 20 minutes.The Red Cross is caring for as many as 30 residents who were displaced following the blaze.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.