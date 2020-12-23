Teachers on parade! Aston Elementary School holiday surprises for students

ASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With sirens and honking, Aston Elementary School teachers announced their presence Wednesday.There was festive attire affixed and cars bedecked.The teachers were on parade!"We decided instead of having class the day before break, we're going to spread some cheer through the neighborhood," said principal Sue Phillips.First grade teacher Jessica King got the idea to do a holiday parade, after the success of one to end last school year."I just thought, 'Why not try to do something for the holidays?' Because we are not really able to do things like we want to do them," King said.Fourth grade teacher Pete Papageorge added, "When we see them smiling and jumping up and down on the corner, it's all worth it at that point."The teachers invited a special guest - Santa.Ol' Saint Nick traded in his sleigh for a Mustang convertible, with Aston Township police leading the way.Penn-Delco Resource Officer and Aston Police Officer of the Year Shane Coyle led the way."Most important job for today is providing security for the big guy," Officer Coyle told 6abc.Families cheered and waved.Faith Kwalk exclaimed, "We saw Santa!""It's kind of been chaotic so, it's really nice that they get to do that," parent Mary Jane McAndrew said.Parent Joe Kwalk shared, "It's definitely been a challenging year, but I think that the teachers coming out and showing their faces, it just gives a lot of encouragement."It's encouragement for the children and joy for everyone."It's a way for them to see how much we care about them and how much we want them to know that we want to be a part of their lives not just in the classroom, but outside the classroom, as well," third grade teacher Emily Wreath said.