astroworld festival tragedy

Astroworld Festival victims' deaths ruled as accident due to asphyxiation, medical examiner finds

By Steve Campion
EMBED <>More Videos

All 10 Astroworld Fest victims' cause of death revealed

HOUSTON -- More than a month since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 people, we're learning more about the victims' cause of death.

On Thursday, the Texas' Harris County Medical Examiner's office ruled all victims died of "compression asphyxia." According to the report, Danish Baig's cause of death was asphyxiation but with a contributory cause of combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.

Baig died during the Nov. 5 concert while trying to save his fiancée, according to his brother.

The other nine victims of the tragedy were identified as Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinek, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta, Briana Rodriguez, Bharti Shahani and Ezra Blount.

The victims' deaths were ruled as an accident. As a result of the findings, James Lassiter, the attorney for Shahani's family, released the following statement:

"The medical examiner's findings confirm Bharti's family's worst fears. Their beloved daughter's last living moments were surely marked with suffering, panic, and terror. It's a horrific, inescapable image that no parent should have to endure. But that is the sad reality for the Shahanis and the nine other families that received this terrible news."

WATCH: Findings in Astroworld deaths point to negligence, lawyer says
EMBED More News Videos

The attorney representing the family of Ezra Blount, who was the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, weighed in on the medical examiner's findings for the 9-year-old and all other victims who died from the concert.



Tony Buzbee, who is representing Acosta, also addressed the findings, stating the report confirmed what the family knew - "that (Acosta) was crushed and killed that night by the crowd, through no fault of his own."

Buzbee also added that Acosta's blood had no intoxicants or other like substances.

"Now that we have received the official results, I want to say to our police chief: Shame on you. Shame on you for perpetuating and giving credence to a silly rumor that people were being injected at the concert," Buzbee's statement read.

What was supposed to be a night of fun and full of live music turned into a nightmare when the crowd began pushing their way to the front. Panic began just minutes into Travis Scott's performance as people in the crowd were already in need of medical attention.

The event plan showed only two people had the authority to stop the show: the executive producer and the festival director. Police officials told the Houston Chronicle that Live Nation agreed to cut the show short, but Scott continued his set.

The victims' cause of death was released just one day after the concert stage at Houston's NRG Park was taken down. In the nearly six weeks since tens of thousands of people were crushed into the relatively small space for Scott's third Astroworld music fest in his hometown, investigators, both with various law enforcement agencies and attorneys representing victims, have collected and photographed evidence at the venue, necessitating the stage setup to remain in place.

Since the tragedy, numerous lawsuits have been filed, from the victims' families to concertgoers who also find themselves living with the trauma that came from the chaos. Lawyers for the victims and concert organizers have also asked to combine all the lawsuits into one.

WATCH | Astroworld Aftermath - what happened that night
EMBED More News Videos

Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasconcertastroworld festival tragedymusic newsu.s. & worldinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott out of Coachella 2022 lineup
Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News