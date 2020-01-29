At least 1 injured after crash in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK , Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured after a serious crash in Ridley Park on Wednesday.It happened at 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. Dupont and Free streets in Delaware County.Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters worked to free one person who was later transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of the victim's injuries.Police say one officer's car suffered damage.The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.