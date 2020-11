EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over mulch fire in Atco, New Jersey on November 9, 2020.

ATCO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a mulch fire burning in Camden County, New Jersey on Monday night.It's happening along the 200 block of Jackson Road in Atco.Officials say two very large mulch piles are on fire at a landscaping company.Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy smoke billowed into the sky.Crews are still working to get the fire under control, but there's no risk to nearby structures.There's no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.