Atlantic City to reveal boardwalk improvement plans using federal, state funds

New Jersey is sending $20 million of federal COVID recovery funds to Atlantic City for boardwalk repairs and expansions.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Atlantic City will announce more plans Tuesday for improving its boardwalks with federal and state funds.

It comes as a multi-million-dollar boardwalk reconstruction project is already underway, from Bellevue Avenue to Columbia Place.

In 2023, Governor Phil Murphy signed the Boardwalk Preservation Fund into law, which is $100 million in grant funding for projects to improve or repair New Jersey boardwalks.

"With the Boardwalk Preservation Fund, we're going to repair and renovate crumbling boardwalk infrastructure, remove blight along the shoreline, and invest in facilities and improvements that will make our boardwalks more accessible," said Murphy said at the time.

He said this fund is made possible by federal American Rescue Plan money that was allocated to New Jersey during the pandemic.

Wildwood's boardwalk has been undergoing renovations in phases in recent off-seasons.

In Ocean City, Councilman Tom Rotondi has previously says officials were discussed using the potential grant money for the Music Pier, which would allow it to expand for larger shows.