Additional arrests made after Atlantic City store owner dies following robbery

Prosecutors say they are investigating the death of the owner of a store on the Atlantic City boardwalk who collapsed after he was allegedly threatened by a knife-wielding 12-year-old.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Additional arrests have been made after an Atlantic City, New Jersey boardwalk shop owner died shortly following an armed robbery involving multiple teenagers last month.It happened around 7:41 p.m. on April 1 at City Souvenirs on the boardwalk.Police say Mahmood Ansari, 66, collapsed and later died after being threatened by a 12-year-old boy who was armed with a knife inside this business."It's a family business we had here for more than 30 years. We had the third generation on the boardwalk doing this business in summer, in winter, everything," said Habib Ruhman, the victim's nephew, in a recent interview with Action News.The boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested last month and charged with robbery, simple assault and related crimes.On Tuesday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced that four additional children were facing charges in connection with the robbery at Ansari's store and other recent incidents on the boardwalk.Those arrested include two 14-year-old girls, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. All four are facing robbery charges and other related offenses."This investigation has been a top priority of the Atlantic City Police Department. We know that this investigation is very important to our community. Our detectives have diligently and expeditiously worked with our partners from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to hold each individual accountable who were involved in these crimes," said Atlantic City Police Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos.An official cause of death for Ansari has yet not been determined.