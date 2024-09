Scientist reveals how you can recycle cigarette butts with TerraCycle

Scientist Ernie Simpson helped develop a method for recycling one of the most prominent pieces of trash in our environment: the cigarette butt.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dr. Ernel 'Ernie' Simpson developed a love for math and science as a student in Jamaica.

And in the past 13 years, he helped develop a program for recycling cigarette butts at TerraCycle in Trenton, New Jersey.

And you can help.

