Driver loses control on Atlantic City Expressway; at least 4 injured

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a serious crash along the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just passed the Hammonton exit on the eastbound lanes of the highway in Atlantic County around 3 p.m.

Police say the driver lost control, sending the car into the woods.

At least four people suffered serious injuries but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The road remains closed near the crash scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic countynew jersey newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows officer kneeling on man's neck; investigation underway
Teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Philly trash collection schedule changed for this week
Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway
DA: Man charged with kidnapping, Amish woman feared 'harmed'
Show More
4 teens, 1 child shot in Wilmington
AccuWeather: Sunny, Less Humid
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
More TOP STORIES News