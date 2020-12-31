Arts & Entertainment

Atlantic City casinos prepare for NYE celebrations with restrictions

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City casinos and hotels are typically destinations for New Year's Eve parties. COVID-19 restrictions mean the celebrations will look much different from last year.

Guests checked into Ocean Casino Resort on Thursday afternoon, ready for a much more subdued New Year's Eve.

"Last year, the year before you have the big gala that you're invited to and the band and DJ, and none of that's here. But we're here!" said Jeanne Morris of Toms River.

In New Jersey, indoor dining and drinking is allowed at 25% capacity until 10 p.m. After that, it has to move outside.

Officials at Ocean hope people will take their drinks to one of the outdoor areas if they want to toast at midnight. They're also giving hotel guests a bottle of champagne.

"There's still going to be a party going on. The casino, there will be a lot of activity there. We're celebrating with a $200,000 sweepstakes between today and tomorrow," said Terry Glebocki, Ocean Casino Resort CEO.

This has been a tough year for Atlantic City. According to the Center for Gaming Research, gaming revenue is down 45% from last year. But with increases in internet gaming and sports betting, the Atlantic City gambling industry as a whole is down 20% in revenue from last year.

At Resorts Casino Hotel, hundreds of New Year's Eve meals are being prepared. The Ocean Ballroom is normally packed with partiers on the dance floor, but this year the space will be used for extra seating for a gourmet meal. Casino officials are optimistic for 2021 and the arrival of vaccines.

In Atlantic City we think there will be a lot of pent-up demand," said Resorts President and CEO Mark Giannantonio. "As some folks might be a little apprehensive to get on an airplane but will drive to Atlantic City."

While state officials have been discouraging gatherings for New Year's Eve, people we spoke with say they feel comfortable with the precautions the casinos are taking, and are happy to do anything to usher in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentatlantic citynew year's eveentertainmentholidaycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Police vehicle involved in crash in Upper Chichester Twp.
Doctor warns COVID vaccine not a cure after contracting virus post inoculation
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
Philly area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic
Show More
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Man wrongly convicted to receive $9.8M from City of Philadelphia
Suspect opens fire at Pat's Steaks in South Philly
Action News Morning Team: What I Learned in 2020
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
More TOP STORIES News