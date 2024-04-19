Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze on Atlantic City boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for heavy flames showing in the rear of the Central Pier near Tennessee Avenue.

According to Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans, the flames spread below the pier and to several nearby structures within the property.

Some of the businesses include an arcade, a speedway, a pizza shop and convenience store.

"There were several buildings, small buildings, on fire in the middle to the rear of the building. [ There was ] fire coming out from underneath the pier. [ The ] fire had extended into the main building as well, into the rear of the 99 cents store. So it extended inside the main building both vertically, horizontally. These are very large, large structures," Evans noted.

More than 50 firefighters worked to contain the fire before it was brought under control hours later.

Raul Coreas is a manager at Central Pier. It was closed when the fire broke out. He's glad this didn't happen during business hours.

"Thank God nobody was there and everything is fine. It's material, so just try to rebuild and move on," said Coreas

Evans says crews will monitor hotspots under the pier through the evening.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remains under investigation.