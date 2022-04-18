Missing family may have been spotted in Atlantic City

Shagufta Shams, and her 3 children were reported missing on 3/8/22. Possibly last seen in the area on 4/9/22. Anyone with information is urged to contact the ACPD Crim. Invest. Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. pic.twitter.com/Bjcp3N7xJe — AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) April 18, 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her three children.Shagufta Shams, 37, and her three children, ages 4, 5 and 9, were reported missing on March 8, 2022.Police say Shams may have been spotted on April 9, 2022, at the Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City.Further details on the family's disappearance have not been released.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the family is urged to call police at 609-347-5766.