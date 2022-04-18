missing person

Missing family may have been spotted in Atlantic City

Shagufta Shams, 37, and her three children were reported missing on March 8, 2022.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at 6pm - April 18, 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman and her three children.

Shagufta Shams, 37, and her three children, ages 4, 5 and 9, were reported missing on March 8, 2022.

Police say Shams may have been spotted on April 9, 2022, at the Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City.

Further details on the family's disappearance have not been released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the family is urged to call police at 609-347-5766.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityfamilymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Remains found by divers in Delco identified as man missing since 2003
SUV pulled from creek after missing man's remains found
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Family files civil lawsuit after man found dead near NJ nightclub
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Coastal Flooding Overnight
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Knowing the difference between allergies and COVID
Nor'easter could bring moderate coastal flooding to Jersey Shore
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Jury having hard time reaching verdict in Kenyatta Johnson trial
Show More
Man shoots at would-be robbers impersonating officers, kills 1: Police
Three sisters support each other through eye disease journey
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Body found in burning car in North Philly
Weekend fatal shooting victims identified as 2 Philly men, Montco teen
More TOP STORIES News