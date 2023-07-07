Top spots in Atlantic City: Guitar-shaped chocolate, famous subs, new live show

From spas and the theater to fine dining and greasy spoons, Jessica Boyington shows us all that A.C. has to offer.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In this week's Top 6, you don't have to be a gambler to make the most of a trip to Atlantic City.

If you want to dance all night long to live music, then the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is the perfect place for you!

If you prefer a glass of bubbly and a luxurious spa day, then the hotel's Rock Spa is the perfect place for you, too!

You can sip champagne and snack on guitar-shaped chocolate with beautiful views of the beach after a relaxing massage. What are you waiting for? Tranquility is an appointment away.

---

White House Subs has been stacking gigantic submarines off Artic Ave for 77 years! The rolls are delivered daily right out of the oven of the bakery up the street!

These sandwiches are legendary, and have been eaten by tons of famous mouths, including George Clooney and Frank Sinatra!

What I loved:

-Their spin on a cheesesteak with mushrooms peppers and onions.

-The warm meatball sub.

-The classic Italian with spicy pepper spread.

---

The Hook by Spiegelworld is a brand new comedic theatrical production at Caesar's Atlantic City. After the show you can dine at the restaurant attached called Superfrico. (Las Vegas is the only other place in the world that's home to a Superfrico!)

Inside is quirky and exclusive, and meant to feel like the 'behind the scenes' of a big production. The food is Italian with a twist.

What I loved:

-The crunchiest 40-ounce pork tomahawk Milanese with miso dipping sauce.

-The "crab dip" pizza - no matter what piece you get, you'll have a crispy edge!

Tune in to Action News Mornings on Friday, July 14 for Part 2!