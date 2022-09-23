Atlantic City Pickleball Open draws hundreds of competitors

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The repetitive sounds of pickleball echoed through the Atlantic City Expo Center Friday during one of the largest pickleball tournaments in the country.

The Atlantic City Pickleball Open began this past Monday and Runs until Saturday September 24.

Competitors from all over the country came together for a common love of pickleball. The tournament hosted groups of all ages to compete throughout the week.

The sport of pickleball has gained a lot of attention in the past year and doesn't look to be slowing down. The game is a mixture between ping pong and tennis and while the goal is to win, some players say it's about more than that.

"This sport is creating community, this sport is about helping one another. This sport is about building friendships that will last a lifetime," says Randy Sussman, owner of the Atlantic City Pickleball Open.

Pro Player Alix Troung has only been playing for about two years and has been a pro since last year.

"I love playing in an environment like this where you have the crowd being super engaged with your play, people rooting for you," says Troung.

Kyle Yates, a pro player as well, helped organize, host, and also play in the tournament. He has been ranked previously as the number one player in the country. "It's been a lot of work first of all but very rewarding, obviously seeing everyone out here having a great time that's what it's all about," says Yates.

The Atlantic City Open wraps up Saturday September 24th with its championship for pros, mixed doubles, and junior mixed doubles.

Ticket information can be found on the tournament website: https://atlanticcitypickleballopen.com/ticket-packages/