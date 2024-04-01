Atlantic City Rail Line service resumes after pedestrian fatally struck by train

NJ Transit rail tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and PATCO

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Rail Line services have resumed after temporarily being suspended Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Services were suspended for several hours between Philadelphia 30th Street and Cherry Hill during the morning commute, according to officials.

NJ Transit rail tickets were being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and PATCO, officials added.

The pedestrian was fatally struck by Atlantic City Rail Line train 4608 just before around 5:40 a.m. near the Delair Bridge in the 2100 block of Wheatsheaf Lane.

Train 4608 departed Atlantic City at 4:11 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station at 5:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported for the approximately 30 customers and crew on board the train at the time of the collision.

No other details have been released about the pedestrian.

Amtrak Police is leading the investigation.