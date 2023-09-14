Atlantic City Restaurant Week kicks off with special event ahead of week-long celebration

Restaurant Week runs from October 1 through October 6.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Restaurants in Atlantic City, New Jersey are preparing to celebrate the culinary scene.

Over 20 Atlantic City first responders were recognized on Wednesday night at Cuba Libre in Tropicana.

It was part of the kick-off to this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

Now in its 15th year, diners can take advantage of specially priced multi-course, pre-fixed meals at over 50 participating restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs from October 1 through October 6.

For more information on the six-day event, click here.