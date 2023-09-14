Atlantic City Restaurant Week kicks off with special event ahead of week-long celebration

WATCH LIVE

Restaurant Week runs from October 1 through October 6.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, September 14, 2023 2:39AM
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Restaurants in Atlantic City, New Jersey are preparing to celebrate the culinary scene.

Over 20 Atlantic City first responders were recognized on Wednesday night at Cuba Libre in Tropicana.

It was part of the kick-off to this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

Now in its 15th year, diners can take advantage of specially priced multi-course, pre-fixed meals at over 50 participating restaurants.

Restaurant Week runs from October 1 through October 6.

For more information on the six-day event, click here.

