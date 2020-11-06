Philadelphia police investigate another ATM explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7512460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest ATM explosion occurred at a Wawa in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7398895" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 10 ATM machines were damaged late Monday and early Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the suspect responsible for another ATM explosion in Philadelphia.It happened around midnight Friday on the 2500 block of West Sterner Street in North Philadelphia.Police said the suspect was a Black male wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.The blast knocked the machine onto its side outside the Sterner Beer and Deli.Police said no cash was taken.No injuries were reported.Dozens of ATMs have been targeted across Philadelphia in recent weeks.Police are investigating these incidents along with the civil unrest and looting that unfolded in the city following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.