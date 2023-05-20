Philadelphia police release images of suspect wanted in shooting at ATM

Investigators believe a shooting at an ATM on Wednesday night is part of a larger robbery pattern.

There have been three recent robberies at the ATM in the Roosevelt Plaza Shopping Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a man at an ATM earlier this week.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Mayfair section.

Police say a 53-year-old man was using the ATM when he was shot one time in the chest.

The victim remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

On Friday, police released images of a male suspect. The man is described as white or Hispanic, wearing a black hooded jacket with an emblem on the left. He was also seen wearing gray New Balance sneakers and black track pants with three blue stripes.

Twenty-one hours before the shooting, police say a 43-year-old man was preyed upon.

And last week, a 20-year-old man was depositing his rent money at the same location when two men approached.

In that case, police say the suspects put a gun to the victim's head, told him to get on the ground and took his money, credit card and his vehicle as well.

Police have not said if the suspect is responsible for all three incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.