Robbers target customers at same ATM 3 times in past week in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while using an ATM in Philadelphia.

Now investigators believe his shooting is part of a larger robbery pattern.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 6500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Mayfair section.

Police say a 53-year-old man was using the ATM when he was shot one time in the chest.

There have been three recent robberies at the ATM in the Roosevelt Plaza Shopping Center.

"They went from a hit on the head to now someone being shot, fighting for their life in the hospital," said Captain James Kearney of the Philadephia Police Department.

Police say the most recent victim pulled up to the ATM at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Twenty-one hours earlier at the same machine, a 43-year-old man was preyed upon.

"He was hit in the head, taken to the ground, and stolen was his gold Toyota," said Kearney.

Last week, a 20-year-old man was depositing his rent money in the same location when two men approached.

"They put a gun to his head, told him to get on the ground and took his money, credit card and his vehicle," said Kearney.

The Shooting Investigation Group and Carjacking Task Force are teaming up on this investigation.

Investigators say it is too coincidental that customers at the same ATM were targeted three times in less than one week.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

