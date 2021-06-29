Group attacks 15-year-old, 12-year-old playing basketball at Philadelphia rec center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects who robbed two young males in Kensington.It happened around 10 p.m. on June 24 on the 2600 block of Aramingo Avenue.Police say the two victims, a 15-year-old and 12-year-old, were playing basketball at the Cione Recreation Center.That's when an unknown male started arguing with them.The confrontation was caught on surveillance cameras.The unknown male called over a second suspect, along with three to five additional males, and assaulted one of the victims.The suspects stole an iPhone and a wallet containing $100.One of the teens suffered minor bruising to his back and side from being kicked and punched, police say.Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3243/3244.