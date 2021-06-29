Group attacks 15-year-old, 12-year-old playing basketball at Philadelphia rec center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Group attacks 15-year-old, 12-year-old playing basketball

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects who robbed two young males in Kensington.

It happened around 10 p.m. on June 24 on the 2600 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Police say the two victims, a 15-year-old and 12-year-old, were playing basketball at the Cione Recreation Center.

That's when an unknown male started arguing with them.

The confrontation was caught on surveillance cameras.

The unknown male called over a second suspect, along with three to five additional males, and assaulted one of the victims.

The suspects stole an iPhone and a wallet containing $100.

One of the teens suffered minor bruising to his back and side from being kicked and punched, police say.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3243/3244.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)assaultattackrobberyiphonebasketballteenagerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News