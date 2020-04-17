$10K reward offered in Bensalem shooting, attempted armed robbery

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection to an attempted armed robbery and shooting in Bensalem, Bucks County.It happened just before 9 a.m. on March 20 at the First Stop Cigarettes & Cigars shop on the 900 block of Bristol Pike.Police said a man armed with a gun entered the store and pointed it at an employee. The suspect demanded money. Then, police said, he fired a single shot striking the employee in the chest.Police said the suspect then fled the store on foot, meeting up outside with a second man who was acting as a lookout.The two suspects were last seen heading into the parking area of the Grandview Gardens apartment complex.Police said the employee was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.The FBI and the Bensalem Police Department are seeking the public's assistance.The $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, location, arrest, and conviction of those involved is being administered by the Philadelphia Citizens Crime Commission. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to call the Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-TIPS (215-546-8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.