King of Prussia man arrested after foiled plot to kidnap, murder estranged wife

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged for attempting to kidnap, rape and murder his estranged wife, authorities said.

Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr., 52, of King of Prussia, is facing attempted murder, kidnapping and attempted rape charges.

Officials say Kay-Conway stalked his estranged wife, then attacked her at the King of Prussia Walmart at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said he stabbed her in the leg several times.

Officers said they found zip ties, duct tape, a blindfold and other weapons in his truck. They also found a note that detailed his plans after he kidnapped her.

The alleged assault happened while a protection from abuse order was in effect.

According to Laurel House, Montgomery County's comprehensive domestic violence agency, national statistics show that 81 percent of women who were stalked by a current or former husband/cohabitating partner were also physically assaulted by that partner and 31 percent were sexually assaulted.

Laurel House can be reached at 800-642-3150 or by texting "HOPE" to 85511.