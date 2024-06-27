Delaware County police investigating after car crash leads to woman found shot inside vehicle

UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upland, Delaware County are investigating an attempted homicide that took place Sunday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of 3rd Street where a vehicle had crashed into a home.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a woman slumped inside the vehicle.

Police say once she was removed, it was apparent she'd been shot multiple times. Through investigation, officers determined the shooting had occurred steps away at a nearby intersection.

"We got to see the cops pull the person out. The cops were amazing. They were so proficient. They worked on this person forever," said Michelle Crockett, a witness who lives nearby.

Crockett says her family was awakened by the shooting and crash. Her young son thought the sounds were fireworks, but she knew better.

"Because of the area you know the difference between fireworks and gunshots, unfortunately," Crockett said.

On Wednesday, crime scene tape was still up at the house blocking off damage from the crash.

Police said the home was occupied at the time, but the person who lives there was not injured.

At this time, it's unclear how many times the victim was shot, and police are still looking for a suspect.

Authorities have not identified the victim or released her condition, but said she is from Upland.

Police also said video of the shooting and crash is being reviewed by the District Attorney's Office. A motive has not been released.

"This is a little alarming for the community. We obtained a lot of good information and we're following up on all of our leads right now," said Upland Borough Police Corporal Carl White.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident and it appears the victim was targeted, however, neighbors are still rattled and hope to see an arrest soon.

"When they said it was an isolated incident, that makes you feel a little bit better. But since he's still out on the loose, it sucks," Crockett said.

Anyone with information that might help detectives is asked to call the Upland Borough Police Department.