Chester Co. teen severely burned in live wire accident gifted central air conditioning system

Austin Beltrante, 14, was severely burned when he stepped on a live wire near SEPTA train tracks in Devon in May 2021.
By
Teen severely burned due to live wire accident receives needed gift

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A generous gift will help a Chester County teenager and his family stay cool in the summer heat after he was shocked last year while stepping on a live wire.

Sila Services installed a new central air conditioning system for the Beltrante family in their 100-year-old Berwyn home on Wednesday.

"It's really great as a parent to know there are people out there willing to devote the time and effort for people," John Beltrante said.

Austin Beltrante, 14, was severely burned when he stepped on a live wire near SEPTA train tracks in Devon in May 2021.

SEE ALSO: Teen burn victim who lost hands, foot is back home after 178 days in hospital

In a press release about the donation, officials said Austin is "prone to overheating as he does not have the ability to sweat and naturally regulate his body temperature. Having a central air conditioning system is crucial to keeping him comfortable in his family's home, especially during the hot and humid summer months."



"One of the nice parts about it is he's not going to have to be contained to his bedroom that had the one unit on the second floor. He can actually come out now that the whole house is cool," John said. "It has made his life a lot better."

The accident resulted in burns on 83% of Austin's body.

He underwent 30 surgeries and spent 178 days in the hospital.

The teen lost both hands and one foot.

SEE ALSO: 14-year-old burn survivor Austin Beltrante walks for the first time since accident

Sila Services heard of Austin's story and wanted to help.

The team worked on the installation project for a week. They were joined by family, friends and other supporters who are members of the group "Austin's Army."

Austin said he's thankful for the donation.

"I'm happy with it. I'm always hot," Austin said.
