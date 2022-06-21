LGBTQ+ books provide more than just reading material

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Author Alex London says there is more at stake than just reading when it comes to books representing the LGBTQ+ community."When you pull a book off the shelf, because it has a queer character, and it's a 'This isn't appropriate,' what you're saying to everyone in your community is these people are inappropriate. That promotes a culture of bullying that can promote feelings of self-loathing that leads to suicide. And I really do believe lives are at stake in these book arguments."London has written nearly 30 books.In 2013, he introduced his first queer main character, Sid.That book,, recently landed on a list of challenged books in Texas because of the lead character.Since introducing that first character, London has confidently included other LGBTQ characters in books and finds it critically important that those characters are present in literature and libraries around the country."When we push back to say, no, these books belong on the shelves, we're really saying, everyone belongs in our community."The Abington Free Library hosted the annual Pridefest celebrating Pride month.The library has two programs providing safe space for LGBTQ+ youth. Rainbow Connections is a virtual program for kids aged kindergarten through 5th grade.The Q Crew is for young adults through high school. Each program uses the Abington Library as its home base.Inside the library, you'll find selections highlighting LGBTQ authors and characters.In the Central Bucks School District, there is a battle arising over the language in a new policy that the ACLU claims "amount(s) to censorship" in the school's library.Parents and students in the district worry that LGBTQ+ books could be targeted because of the vagueness of the new policy.