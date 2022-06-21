visions

Author Jadzia Axelrod contributes to transgender representation in literature

In addition to writing, Jadzia is also a board member for Philadelphia Family Pride.
By Greta Phillips
EMBED <>More Videos

Jadzia Axelrod contributes to transgender representation in literature

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jadzia Axelrod is the author of a new DC Comics graphic novel called Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

"Galaxy is a space princess in exile and she's hiding out on Earth. She's disguised as a human and as an extra level of disguise, she's disguised as a human boy" says Jadzia.

It's a superhero story with themes of discovering powers and claiming identity.

Since its release, audiences have quickly embraced the character.

She also recently wrote a story for the 2022 DC Comics pride anthology about Batgirl and her best friend Alysia Yeoh, who is a trans woman.

Jadzia is proud to contribute to the representation of transgender characters in literature and it's important to her to showcase queer love as something positive to take pride in.

In addition to writing, Jadzia is also a mother and a board member for Philadelphia Family Pride, a nonprofit that host events and provides LGBTQ+ families with a space to connect.
-------
Jadzia Axelrod Website | DC Comics / Galaxy: The Prettiest Star
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthvisions
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISIONS
The fight to keep LGBTQ+ books, stories in libraries
Visions celebrates 2022 Pride, hosted by Adam Joseph
Modero & Co. preserves Indonesian culture through arts 
Breaking through the bamboo ceiling for career success
TOP STORIES
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
New details revealed in murder of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia
Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 13,050 acres in size
Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Philly home: Police
Pa. GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21
Researchers use scout snake to find record-breaking python
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Show More
Philly kicks off its free summer student meal program
Chinatown fire under control after 4 hours, firefighter injured
Smokestack at old FMC site in Marcus Hook, Pa. demolished
Man dies after being shot multiple times sitting on West Philly porch
Berks Co. man returns home after 149 days in hospital battling COVID
More TOP STORIES News