Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a homicide in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m., in the 2000 block of Cambria Street.

Investigators said the victim was shot twice in the head and once in the torso.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video and authorities said it clearly shows the gunman committing the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
