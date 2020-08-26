The 2020 Auto Experience: Meet the COVID-19 cars, 6 must-see vehicles and best cars to fit your lifestyle

Learn how the pandemic has affected auto dealers and auto buyers.
We talk to experts about how the shopping experience has changed, the best ways to shop for a new car and the deals that could put you in the driver's seat.
We also show how auto dealers continue to give back to the community through their Driving Away the Cold campaign. Plus, we will show you how the car has become a pandemic escape and take you on three scenic drives that you can substitute for a leisurely cruise.
How has the pandemic affected the auto industry?
COVID-19 forced auto dealers to shut down sales, lay off employees and refigure how they do business.
Despite all the roadblocks, the industry has been resilient. We look at how some local shops helped the city service their fleet and essential workers keep their cars on the road. Plus, is the COVID-car a real thing? Learn how sales have bounced back and the new reality of buying a car.
6 must-see new vehicles
What do the latest and greatest vehicles look like and what do they have under the hood? What technology is driving them forward?
We catch up with six eye-catching new vehicles set to hit the road.
The automotive market: inventory, leasing and pre-owned cars
COVID-19 closed dealerships and shut down manufacturing factories. The closures have put a strain on the automotive market creating a supply issue for some specific models.
The pre-owned market has seen a spike with new customers looking for a ride and leased vehicles re-entering the market.
Our matchmaker pairs you with a car to fit your lifestyle
Matchmaker Nick Kurczewski is back finding the right car for people of all different lifestyles.
From soccer parents to dog lovers to young professionals -- see what vehicles he chose.
Cars as a pandemic escape
Birthday parties, drive-in movies, retirement celebrations and graduations are just some of the rolling parties that made your car essential during the pandemic.
Ride along for some of the moments that made us remember how much a vehicle can mean.
Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia - Driving Away the Cold
Every year the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia Driving Away the Cold program puts new coats on the backs of kids in need.
They have donated nearly a half-million new coats since 2008. Despite the pandemic, they plan to distribute another 50,000 new coats around the region.
Scenic Drive 1
Delaware County's Rose Tree Park to Longwood Gardens: Google Maps
Scenic Drive 2
Take the Scenic Route to the Beach: Google Maps
Scenic Route 3
The Park Charms of Fairmount Park: Google Maps