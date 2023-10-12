Ongoing United Auto Workers strike will likely further impact auto parts shortage

The auto parts shortage that started during the pandemic is getting worse due to the United Auto Workers strike, now in its 4th week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A problem that started during the pandemic is getting worse due to the United Auto Workers strike, now in its 4th week. And the trickle-down effect is being felt by consumers who can't get their vehicles fixed.

Justin Petrusa of Norristown says he started having problems with his SUV shortly after leasing it in June.

"The dash just started going blank on me."

And Petrusa say he can't get it fixed by the dealer, which says the part just isn't available.

"They said it's on back order indefinitely," he said.

The company that makes Petrusa's vehicle tells Action News, "Parts shortages affect the entire industry but happy to forward to Consumer Affairs for their review."

Vehicle parts have been scarce for years but now it's even worse with the strike.

"It's going to double the number of problems," said Bob Silverman, Lemon Law Attorney, Kimmel & Silverman, P.C. "Each manufacturer has different parts that aren't becoming available and a lot of cars are sitting at dealers."

Some consumers saying they've waited days, weeks, and even months for parts.

"Some of our clients have been waiting a year to a year and a half," said Silverman.

Silverman says there are two laws consumers can use to get their problems resolved.

"One will be Lemon Law, which entitles them to a new car or refund," he said.

Pennsylvania's Lemon Law kicks in if the problem first occurs in the first 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first.

If the manufacturer fails to repair the vehicle within a reasonable period of time:

"The manufacturer shall repair, replace the car or refund the money," said SIlverman.

Pennsylvania's law defines "unreasonable" as more than three repairs for the same issue or 30 days in the shop. New Jersey and Delaware have similar lemon laws.

If you are out of the lemon law period but still within the warranty, you could file a breach of warranty claim using the federal Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, which could give you significant compensation for your vehicle's diminished value.

"Both of those statues provide for free legal representation," said Silverman.

Of course, having Call for Action or a lemon law attorney write a letter on your behalf can help expedite a resolution. Silverman says when you are communicating with a manufacturer or dealer on your own, you should email them so you have instant documentation.