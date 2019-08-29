Automotive

Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers host the Auto Experience 2019

By and
Connectivity, lane sensors, cameras, and autonomous driving, we check out the new gadgets improving your commute.



The auto industry's tech explosion
Connectivity, lane sensors, cameras and autonomous driving, we check out the new gadgets improving your commute.
From family cars to revamped classics to luxury at its finest, these are sweet rides for 2019.


6 Must-see new vehicles
From the wheels to the body, check out the shop tricking out cars for the Eagles, celebrities and more.


Dub Car Effex
New vehicles are always fun to see but if you're looking for ways to make your current ride all the rage - check out this shop making upgrades on any vehicle, including the cars of some big Philadelphia names.

Car Effex
587 Mantua Blvd, Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 468-3800

These next-generation car guys specialize in exceptional collector automobiles.


LBI Limited's awesome car collection

These next-generation car guys specialize in exceptional collector automobiles. Karen Rogers got a tour of their Northeast Philadelphia facility to see their collection, what they have for sale and how their business works.
LBI Limited | Instagram
4500 Worth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124
610-716-2331

All the leading tech that is making cars fun to drive.


Bells & Whistles We Love
Philadelphia Inquirer automotive expert Scott Sturgis discusses some of the leading tech that is making cars fun to drive.
Three area auto experts analyze the latest trends in the industry.


Roundtable discussion
Three area auto experts analyze the latest trends in the industry.
How local dealerships are giving back to those in need.


Coat drive aand charity

How local dealerships are giving back to those in need.
Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

Scenic road trip: Route 10 Morgantown to Parkesburg
it's a 17-mile drive through the bucolic farmlands of Berks and Chester County. You'll land at Victory Brewing's state of the art brewing facility where you can enjoy lunch.


Scenic road trip: Off-roading in the New Jersey Pinelands
It's a 10-mile route through the New Jersey Pinelands. Wharton State Park has more than 500 miles of off-roading trails, just be sure to get a map from the park office and avoid wet areas.

Scenic road trip: River Road from Lower Makefield to New Hope
This route is just two turns away from the last Pennsylvania exit before 295 crosses over to New Jersey. It will take you along the Delaware River from Lower Makefield into New Hope. After your drive, you can park and walk around the scenic town.
