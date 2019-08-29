Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers host the Auto Experience 2019

The auto industry's tech explosion
Connectivity, lane sensors, cameras and autonomous driving, we check out the new gadgets improving your commute.
6 Must-see new vehicles
New vehicles are always fun to see but if you're looking for ways to make your current ride all the rage - check out this shop making upgrades on any vehicle, including the cars of some big Philadelphia names.
LBI Limited's awesome car collection
These next-generation car guys specialize in exceptional collector automobiles. Karen Rogers got a tour of their Northeast Philadelphia facility to see their collection, what they have for sale and how their business works.
Bells & Whistles We Love
Philadelphia Inquirer automotive expert Scott Sturgis discusses some of the leading tech that is making cars fun to drive.
Roundtable discussion
Three area auto experts analyze the latest trends in the industry.
Coat drive aand charity
How local dealerships are giving back to those in need.
Scenic road trip: Route 10 Morgantown to Parkesburg
it's a 17-mile drive through the bucolic farmlands of Berks and Chester County. You'll land at Victory Brewing's state of the art brewing facility where you can enjoy lunch.
Scenic road trip: Off-roading in the New Jersey Pinelands
It's a 10-mile route through the New Jersey Pinelands. Wharton State Park has more than 500 miles of off-roading trails, just be sure to get a map from the park office and avoid wet areas.
Scenic road trip: River Road from Lower Makefield to New Hope
This route is just two turns away from the last Pennsylvania exit before 295 crosses over to New Jersey. It will take you along the Delaware River from Lower Makefield into New Hope. After your drive, you can park and walk around the scenic town.