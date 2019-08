Ducis Rodgers and Karen Rogers host the Auto Experience 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Connectivity, lane sensors, cameras, and autonomous driving, we check out the new gadgets improving your commute.

The auto industry's tech explosion

EMBED >More News Videos From family cars to revamped classics to luxury at its finest, these are sweet rides for 2019.

6 Must-see new vehicles

EMBED >More News Videos From the wheels to the body, check out the shop tricking out cars for the Eagles, celebrities and more.

Dub Car Effex

EMBED >More News Videos These next-generation car guys specialize in exceptional collector automobiles.

LBI Limited's awesome car collection

EMBED >More News Videos All the leading tech that is making cars fun to drive.

Bells & Whistles We Love

EMBED >More News Videos Three area auto experts analyze the latest trends in the industry.

Roundtable discussion

EMBED >More News Videos How local dealerships are giving back to those in need.

Coat drive aand charity

Scenic road trip: Route 10 Morgantown to Parkesburg

Scenic road trip: Off-roading in the New Jersey Pinelands

Scenic road trip: River Road from Lower Makefield to New Hope

Connectivity, lane sensors, cameras and autonomous driving, we check out the new gadgets improving your commute.New vehicles are always fun to see but if you're looking for ways to make your current ride all the rage - check out this shop making upgrades on any vehicle, including the cars of some big Philadelphia names.587 Mantua Blvd, Sewell, NJ 08080(856) 468-3800These next-generation car guys specialize in exceptional collector automobiles. Karen Rogers got a tour of their Northeast Philadelphia facility to see their collection, what they have for sale and how their business works.4500 Worth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124610-716-2331Philadelphia Inquirer automotive expert Scott Sturgis discusses some of the leading tech that is making cars fun to drive.Three area auto experts analyze the latest trends in the industry.How local dealerships are giving back to those in need.it's a 17-mile drive through the bucolic farmlands of Berks and Chester County. You'll land at Victory Brewing's state of the art brewing facility where you can enjoy lunch.It's a 10-mile route through the New Jersey Pinelands. Wharton State Park has more than 500 miles of off-roading trails, just be sure to get a map from the park office and avoid wet areas.This route is just two turns away from the last Pennsylvania exit before 295 crosses over to New Jersey. It will take you along the Delaware River from Lower Makefield into New Hope. After your drive, you can park and walk around the scenic town.