What to do and see at the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

10 Things to See at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

CF Charities Super Car Exhibit

Philadelphia Auto Show Poster Contest

An in-depth look at the show through the eyes of four people who make it special.

Automotive Industry Trends

It's Electric

6abc talent meet their vehicle match

Black Tie Tailgate Gala - Party with a Purpose

Automotive Design

From the high end cars to the movie cars and a few muscle cars with horsepower for under $100K ... the Philadelphia Auto Show is packed with every kind of vehicle including the tricked out Dub Showroom.You can also test drive new vehicles at the outdoor ride and drives or enjoy Camp Jeep's indoor adventures.Check out the fastest production models in the world all under one roof for the first time!. Plus, the world debut of the SSC Tuatara - the first production car expected to reach 300 mph.Meet the local high school student who designed the official Philadelphia Auto Show poster.Anaije Williams is a senior at Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia. Her design was picked from entries ranging across the Philadelphia region.It will be on display during the Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and as part of the promotional campaign around Philadelphia.- Maria Pacifico is the first female chairperson and she's also the first second generation chairperson.Her father was the chair before she was born and now this lifelong car enthusiast is in charge of Philadelphia's most prestigious automotive event.- Michael Gempp has spent a quarter century planning the Philadelphia Auto Show. He develops the floor plan, schedules the manufacturers and then makes it all come together at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Mike Jones' antique exhibit has been a show staple for years. The Antique Automobile Club is the largest club of its kind in the world and their home is right here in Hershey, Pa.Every year they provide one of the show's standout exhibits featuring cars more than 100 years old and all the classics since.- Terry Maenza and his son have been coming to the show since the '90's. It's a family tradition that included Tony's father.That's three generations of Maenza men strolling the floor and checking out the latest and greatest models.Find out the latest trends in the automotive industry, from hot models to new vehicles and the styles that are leading manufacturers design concepts.The industry's biggest trend is electric vehicles. Manufacturers are making a big push but challenges still remain.Is there enough infrastructure in place? What about range anxiety? Where will the batteries go? Some big questions remain before electric vehicles take hold.Our matchmaker pairs personalities with vehicles. His marks this year are Matt O'Donnell, Jeannette Reyes, Sharrie Williams and Jamie Apody.The Black Tie Tailgate Gala has raised more than $9 million for the Children's' Hospital of Philadelphia since the relationship started more than 30 years ago.A look inside three brand new vehicles hitting the road in 2020 and what makes their look, feel and technology so unique.