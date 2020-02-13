Automotive

6abc talent meet their perfect car match

6abc talent meet their vehicle match


Auto journalist and car matchmaker Nick Kurczewski pairs Matt O' Donnell, Jamie Apody and Jeannette Reyes up with their perfect rides.

Last year, our matchmaker met up with the Philly mascots to find their ideal rides. You can check to which cars the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch got paired up with by Nick.
EMBED More News Videos

Our car matchmaker finds sweet rides for the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch.


And check out an extended version of this year's segment.


You can watch the entire 6abc 2020 Auto Show Special with hosts Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, Ducis Rodgers, Adam Joseph, and Alicia Vitarelli anytime online at https://6abc.com/autoshow.
