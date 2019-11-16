crash

Tanker, car involved in fiery crash on I-95 in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were injured when a tanker truck and at least one other vehicle were involved in a fiery crash that shut down part of Interstate 95 in Bucks County on Friday night.

According to state police, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. and shut down southbound lanes of the highway near exit 39.

As of 10:15 p.m. the flames had been extinguished.

All three people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
