Two-car crash halts traffic on I-95 south in Delaware County

UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-car crash shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Delaware County during the Wednesday evening rush hour commute.

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m., near Blueball Avenue in Upper Chichester Township.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was ejected, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.
