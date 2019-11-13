UPPER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A two-car crash shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Delaware County during the Wednesday evening rush hour commute.
Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the crash that happened just before 5:30 p.m., near Blueball Avenue in Upper Chichester Township.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was ejected, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
Two-car crash halts traffic on I-95 south in Delaware County
CAR CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More