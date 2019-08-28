'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash in Delaware

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Action Cam captured the dramatic moments as first responders searched for occupants of a car that ended up on fire in a Delaware creek Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road in Hockessin.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Lancaster Pike when a second car, possibly a white Chevy Tahoe, abruptly changed lanes forcing the car off of the roadway.

The car traveled off of the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete barrier before dropping over a 40-foot embankment and landing on its roof in the creek below. The car then caught fire while in the water.

Police said there were three people in the car at the time of the incident: the driver, a 42-year-old man from West Grove, Pennsylvania, a 31-year-old Hockessin woman and a 17-day-old baby girl, all of whom were able to exit the car before it caught fire.

The driver and the woman were treated at Christiana Hospital for minor injuries. Officials said the infant was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

According to investigators, there was no contact between the two cars however troopers are still attempting to locate the car and identify it as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 1 at 302-761-6677.
