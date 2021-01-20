How one entrepreneur looks to raise autism awareness through paintbrushes

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- According to data collected in 2016, approximately 1 in 54 children in the United States was diagnosed with autism.In Lansdowne, Delaware County, entrepreneur Alexis Wood looks to raise awareness and join the fight in autism research, one paintbrush at a time."In 2018, we did have a painting company called Base Painting where we did residential and commercial painting," said Wood, owner and founder of Autsome Brushes. "That was the same year that our daughter Milan was diagnosed with autism."Autsome Brushes opened its doors in September of 2020, merging Wood's vision and her husband Eric's painting background to create an in-person resource hub for parents who may share the same spectrum."We started with the paintbrushes, but now we have added sensory items, toys, and clothing, added Wood. "Each month, we do donate 5% of our revenue to different nonprofits that support autism awareness."Wood says there's a lot of people she knows who aren't familiar with autism, which motivated her behind this idea.While Wood still provides high-quality tools for contractors and painters, she also hopes that her business helps parents learn more directly to cope with autism."I do have a lot of families come in here and ask me a lot of questions like 'How did I get my daughter started with therapy, early intervention?' That's a vital piece for parents that do have children with developmental disabilities or autism," she said.Wood believes that raising awareness is important since autism is becoming more common in society.