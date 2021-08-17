Food & Drink

Avanti expands recall to include shrimp due to salmonella concerns

EMBED <>More Videos

Frozen shrimp recall expanded to include many major brands

A company is recalling its frozen shrimp over concerns of salmonella.

Avanti Frozen Foods is expanding its previous recall to include some of its shrimp.

The Food and Drug Administration says these products may be contaminated with salmonella.

Among the brand names affected by this recall:

- BIG RIVER
- 365
- AHOLD
- CENSEA
- COS
- CWNO BRAND

- FIRST STREET
- NATURE'S PROMISE
- HARBOR BANKS
- HOS
- MEIJER
- SANDBAR
- SEA COVE
- WATERFRONT BISTRO

- WELLSLEY FARMS
- WFNOBRANDS
- FOODLION
- HANNAFORD

The potentially tainted items were sold nationally from November 2020 through May 2021.

Consumers who bought these products are advised to return them to the place of purchase.

More information is available on the FDA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodshrimprecall
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 young boys found in Burlington, police seek public's help
Multiple injuries reported in Cherry Hill crash
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
AccuWeather: Drenching downpours and oppressive humidity
Gunfire erupts in shopping center parking lot, 1 dead, 1 injured
Twin brothers, 17, shot in North Philadelphia
'I am here alone.' Fmr. Afghan interpreter in Philly hopes for family
Show More
Back to school means uniforms in demand at Folsom store
Video shows diner owner jump into action to save choking customer
Young victim dies, 2 wounded in Chester shooting
Man was target in deadly Philly shooting: Police
New documentary profiles Kensington outreach worker
More TOP STORIES News