Avelo Airlines announces 9 new, nonstop flight destinations from Wilmington Airport in Delaware

Fares start as low as $29 according to airline officials.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday that it is nearly tripling the number of nonstop destinations it's offering from Delaware's Wilmington Airport (ILG).

The airline stated it is adding nine new, nonstop destinations spanning five states from Wilmington over the summer.

This addition represents the largest number of nonstop routes offered at ILG, expanding from five to 14 destinations, according to Avelo.

"The strong demand we are generating out of the gate is a testament to the convenient, affordable, reliable, and caring air service Avelo has introduced to the Delaware Valley," said Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy in a press release. "We are pleased with the enthusiastic reception Avelo has received since our airline took flight here in February."

The following is a list of the new destinations offered by Avelo:

- Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

- Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)

- Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)

- Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Florida (MLB)

- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

- Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)

- Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

- Savannah, Georgia / Hilton Head, South Carolina (SAV)

- Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

These new routes become effective in June, according to officials.

Avelo has only been in place at ILG for three months. Currently, it flies to five cities in Florida: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

But officials say that last month, 90% of the seats on its Wilmington flights to Florida were full.

Delaware Governor John Carney told 6abc about his physical therapist's review of one of those flights.

"It was unbelievable," said Carney. "It was like having your own private jet. Like you just walk right in, you don't have to go through some elaborate TSA thing and a line and all of that."

Fares start as low as $29 according to airline officials. Avelo charges extra for bags, reserved seating, and priority boarding.

To book a ticket with Avelo or look up flights, click here.