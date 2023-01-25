Avenues Café connects Mt. Airy community, Native American neighbors

Lee Locklear, owner of Avenues Café in Mt. Airy is on a mission to unite the neighborhood one cup of coffee at a time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Avenues Café on Germantown Avenue is serving up what the owner calls "Delicious coffee with a side of community."

Owner Lee Locklear opened Avenues in 2021, combining his project management skills and his passion for social entrepreneurship.

Locklear says he also intended for Avenues to be a welcoming space for Philadelphia's Native American population.

"I'm Native American and African American, and over half of my staff is also Native American," says Locklear. "It's a very underrepresented community, and we found a way to connect with them."

Locklear uses the café to promote a number of local vendors, and an entire section of the café is dedicated to Native American artwork.

He also sells plants that he grows himself.

"I personally grew up on a farm in North Carolina, so growing plants and having a green space is kind of my way to connect back with nature," says Locklear.

Avenues hosts a variety of creative workshops throughout the year. There's everything from poetry to pottery.

All proceeds from workshop tickets go to the Native American Housing Alliance.

As far as coffee and teas go, Avenues offers a traditional Italian espresso menu. Breakfast and lunch are served all day every day.

Avenues Café | Facebook | Instagram

7201 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119