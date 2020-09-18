Family & Parenting

WATCH: Baby born 4 months premature hears mom's voice for the first time

RICHMOND, VA -- A 1-year-old heard his mother's voice for the first time after getting fitted for his hearing aids.

Maison McMillan was born 4 months premature in Richmond, Virginia. He weighed just 1 pound.

The tiny baby spent 158 days in the NICU. He finally gained enough strength to go home, but his parents realized that he could not hear them.

A year after his birth, doctors at Virginia Commonwealth University Children's Hospital fit McMillan with his own hearing aids.

The smile on his face when he heard his mother's voice was infectious. The only thing more touching might have been the tears that smile brought to McMillan's mother's face.
