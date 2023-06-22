  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

19-year-old Bucks County babysitter charged after child reports sexual abuse

Police say the child reported details of inappropriate conduct with Camry Leigh Taylor "at her instruction."

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 22, 2023 1:37PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old woman from Bucks County has admitted to sexually abusing a child she was babysitting, police said.

Camry Leigh Taylor of Quakertown has been charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of a minor.

Camry Leigh Taylor of Quakertown has been charged with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minor.
Central Bucks Regional PD

Central Buck Regional police said they received a complaint of a child reporting being sexually abused by their babysitter, identified as Taylor.

Police said the child reported details of inappropriate conduct with Taylor "at her instruction."

The child said the abuse took place in their home on several occasions during the past year.

Police said Taylor told the child not to tell anyone what happened.

Authorities said Taylor admitted to the crime while being interviewed by detectives.

Taylor turned herself in on June 16.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW