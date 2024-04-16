Former Girard College teacher, Boy Scout leader accused of sexually abusing child

Authorities believe there could be more victims out there due to his long tenure working with children.

The investigation began on January 25, 2024, when police were contacted about the possible sexual assault of a child.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A longtime Girard College teacher and Boy Scout troop leader is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Keith Steininger, 68, of Upland Borough, is facing charges of sexual contact with a student, indecent assault of a person less than 13, unlawful contact with a minor, and other related offenses.

A foster parent told authorities her child reported being assaulted for a period of two years between 2018 and 2020. The child was between the ages of 11 and 13 at the time.

The child says he was touched by Steininger at his home while he was a student at Girard College, a grade 1-12 private boarding school in Philadelphia.

The school is for children from families headed by a single parent or a guardian.

According to charging documents, the incidents happened at Steininger's home in Upland Borough on the weekends.

The assaults stopped after the student left the school, authorities said.

During a phone call with the victim on April 11, 2024, investigators say Steininger acknowledged the sexual contact and offered an apology.

A criminal complaint states that during that call, "the defendant further admitted that he enjoys showing physical affection to and with other children."

That has law enforcement worried there could be other victims.

"Dozens, of course, and hundreds of kids he's been able to have contact with. We hope this is a one-off, but our fear is there could be more," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

In July 2022, Steininger retired from Girard College after 41 years. He also served as a leader of a Boy Scout troop based at the college.

Steininger is being held on $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 2, 2024.

Girard College released this statement on the charges against Steininger:

"Girard College was informed today about allegations of sexual abuse upon a former Girard student by Keith Steininger, a 41-year Girard employee who retired in 2022. I am shocked and angered by these deeply troubling allegations, and the College has pledged our full cooperation with Delaware County law enforcement officials in their continuing investigation of this case.



Girard's highest priority is the safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care, which is why all College employees who come into contact with our children must complete all mandated state and federal background clearances as a condition of their hiring.



In light of today's announcement, the College is offering counseling and other support services for all students and families who request them. We will continue to keep our families updated about this matter as we learn more in the days to come."