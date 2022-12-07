'Back in the Groove' debuts on Hulu

The series is hosted by Taye Diggs, who, of course, played a younger man dating Angela Bassett in the film 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, check out of their comfort zones and check into The Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic.

It's the premise of a brand new reality series premiering this week on Hulu called 'Back in the Groove.'

Our Alicia Vitarelli spoke with all three of the women who say this show is all about second chances.

They're all single and in their 40s and the 24 men they're meeting are all half their age in their 20s.

The women tell me they've all been through trauma and loss and they were hesitant to do this, but they're glad they gave it a shot.

"I decided to just take the plunge and just do it for the first time in my life," says Steph Michaels, an actress and singer. "It took a lot of courage, but I'm really happy that I did that."

"We did some crazy things," says Sparkle Hyche, an entrepreneur. "Just going on this adventure and meeting these younger men, it was a little crazy."

"There were so many twists and turns," says Brooke Mora, a personal trainer, "but the sisterhood we formed is what I am absolutely so grateful for."

The women also told me that this show is also about breaking through the double standards older women face every day.

"This is not taboo," says Hyche. "Women have been dating younger guys for years. I think it's time that we can have women in their 40s show that we can do everything that younger women can do. We can look good and we can still be fun and courageous. We're not limitless."

The series is hosted by Taye Diggs, who, of course, played a younger man dating Angela Bassett in the film 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back.'

Back in The Groove is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.