'I'm excited for school': Classes begin for some kids in Camden, New Jersey

"I'm looking forward to having tons of fun and making new friends," said 4th grader Natalia Irizarry.

It's only the middle of August, but it is the first week of school at the new KIPP Sumner Elementary in Camden.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's only the middle of August, but it is the first week of school at the new KIPP Sumner Elementary. Sumner is the fifth KIPP school in Camden, New Jersey.

"I like school a lot, so I'm excited for school," said Ahzuri Williams, a 3rd grader.

Principal Ken Calemmo said the staff has been busy preparing to welcome students in Kindergarten through second grade.

In the future, the school will expand to include third and fourth grades.

"Our teachers have spent the last three weeks in professional development, practicing routines, getting their classrooms set up, preparing for kids, and it shows," Calemmo said.

The school district closed the former Charles Sumner Elementary School at the end of the 2017 school year. KIPP bought the building and renovated it.

Currently, around 100 students are enrolled. The majority of the kids are from the surrounding neighborhoods, though some are from outside the catchment area.

Many kids are looking forward to the things they will learn and the friends they will make.

"I'm looking forward to having tons of fun and making new friends," said 4th grader Natalia Irizarry.

"In 5th grade, I want to learn exponents, number powers, because I don't really know that yet," added Mateo Irizarry.

"It's been a tough two years to be a student, and this year we are really trying to get back to some normalcy here in school, really bring back the fun and the joy about being in elementary school," Calemmo said.