Bake N' Bacon: Philadelphia's first bacon-themed restaurant now open

Some highlights on the menu are the bacon brisket burger, the smoked brisket and pound cake with a bacon caramel sauce.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready for a sizzling new experience! Philadelphia's first bacon-themed restaurant is now open.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

What started as a food truck has now evolved into a haven for bacon connoisseurs.

RELATED: Two Black-owned food trucks opening first brick and mortar locations

Cloud cups and Bake'n Bacon, both Black owned food trucks, are getting their first brick and mortar locations.

The restaurant was created by owner Justin Coleman and his business partner, Kelvin Anderson.

Some highlights on the menu are the bacon brisket burger, the smoked brisket and pound cake with a bacon caramel sauce.

For more information, visit: BakeNBacon.com.