Bake N' Bacon: Philadelphia's first bacon-themed restaurant now open

Some highlights on the menu are the bacon brisket burger, the smoked brisket and pound cake with a bacon caramel sauce.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 4:10PM
Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready for a sizzling new experience! Philadelphia's first bacon-themed restaurant is now open.

Bake N' Bacon is located at 11th and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia.

What started as a food truck has now evolved into a haven for bacon connoisseurs.

The restaurant was created by owner Justin Coleman and his business partner, Kelvin Anderson.

Some highlights on the menu are the bacon brisket burger, the smoked brisket and pound cake with a bacon caramel sauce.

For more information, visit: BakeNBacon.com.

