Baldwin's Book Barn has over 300,000 books in one of state's oldest buildings

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Everyone gets lost in a book now and then, but have you ever been lost in a bookstore?

Baldwin's Book Barn is the latest destination on this edition of One Tank Trip!

The store has over 300,000 books on its shelves, and it's one of the oldest structures in Pennsylvania.

It's located in West Chester, inside a dairy barn that was built in 1922.

Action News Photographer Tom Kretschmer has a look inside the treasure trove of used literature.

