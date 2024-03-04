Spring Series 2024 from BalletX runs March 6-10

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- BalletX is presenting Spring Series 2024 at The Wilma Theater.

There will be seven performances and it features work from three female choreographers.

"This is going to be an electrifying performance," says Christine Cox, Artistic and Executive Director of BalletX.

All three choreographers have their own unique style.

Cox says the dancers train in classical ballet, but when different choreographers come in, the dancers take on the way each choreographer moves and their inflections.

BalletX was co-founded by Cox in 2005, with a focus on contemporary ballet.

"And the vision is to create extraordinary dance experiences that inspire human connection," she says.

This series includes a world premiere from choreographer Jennifer Archibald.

"It's a preview of a full length that she's going to do next year inspired by Lord of the Flies," says Cox.

There are about 15 dancers involved in Archibald's work, which Cox describes as an "exciting, dynamic piece."

There will also be a world premiere from BalletX's 2024 Choreographic Fellow, Nicola Wills.

"The choreographic fellowship is an opportunity for an experienced choreographer to work with an up-and-coming choreographer, and Nicola was selected out of 50 applicants from around the world," says Cox.

Wills is being mentored by Archibald.

"It's really an opportunity to just learn and grow," says Cox. "To allow us to dive deeper into the process of making new ballets."

Beautiful Once was choreographed by Jodie Gates in 2017.

"It just is contemporary ballet at its finest," says Cox. "You can lean into one or all three works and feel like there's something you take away that is meaningful."

BalletX presents Spring Series 2024 March 6-10 at the Wilma Theater.

BalletX | Spring Series 2024 | Tickets

Wilma Theater

265 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107