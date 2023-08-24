Bam Margera ordered to wear alcohol monitoring bracelet, attend AA after recent arrests

Former reality TV star Brandon 'Bam' Margera has been ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet following his recent arrests.

The district attorney's office says Margera will remain free unless he violates the terms agreed upon.

Margera will be wearing the device for 30 days, officials say.

He is also required to attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The district attorney's office says Margera will remain free unless he violates the terms agreed upon on Thursday.

He was arrested earlier this month for public intoxication after a dispute in the parking lot of the Radnor Hotel.

That incident happened just weeks after he was first arrested on charges of assaulting his brother at his Chester County home.

The conditions for his release on those charges included avoiding alcohol.