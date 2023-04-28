Bamboozle festival canceled in Atlantic City. Here's why

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Bamboozle, the Atlantic City music festival set to take place next week, has been canceled.

City officials say a final permit was not issued after festival organizers failed to submit the required documents by the April 27 deadline.

Organizers also confirmed the cancellation on its website saying, "After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023. An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase."

The event was scheduled for May 5 to May 7 in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Business Administrator Anthony Swan released this statement on the cancellation:

"There was an ongoing concern that we were not getting the required documents from festival organizers in a timely manner. We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City. The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved. Therefore, my office established a reasonable deadline for festival organizers to submit the required documents to the city. On April 20, 2023, our Solicitor's Office sent a letter to the attorney for the festival organizer, informing him of the established deadline of the close of business on April 27, 2023 to submit the documentation. The attorney acknowledged receipt of the notice letter. The city did not receive a written request for an extension or any other written notification that the required documentation could not be provided. The April 27th deadline passed, and the attorney for the festival organizers has been notified that the event is canceled consistent with our prior notice."