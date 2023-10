The bankruptcy process will help Rite Aid reduce more than $3 billion in debt and accelerate store closures.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia-based Rite Aid pharmacy announced it has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Last month, Action News reported the pharmacy chain planned to close hundreds of stores as part of a restructuring plan.

This move comes as Rite Aid faces more than a thousand lawsuits alleging that it oversupplied opioids.